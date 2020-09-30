Driver charged in deadly Howland car-into-house crash now in jail

Police say Damien Fish was driving under the influence and crashed into a house last week, killing a man inside

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver accused of crashing into a Howland home last week, killing a man inside, is now in jail.

Damien Fish, 24, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday afternoon. He is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI.

Police say Fish was driving under the influence and crashed into a house on Deforest Road last Wednesday night.

The crash killed 45-year-old Matthew Burke, who was watching a movie inside.

Burke’s fiancée, Misty Young, was on video chat with him during the movie, and witnessed the whole thing.

“I’m going to make sure there’s justice for him. He did not deserve that. He was such a great person,” Young said last week.

Fish was not seriously hurt, but he was taken to the hospital after the crash.

