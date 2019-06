The front of a wine shop in Columbiana County sustained extensive damage after a large truck drove into the front of it.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who drove a truck into the Wine Connection in Columbiana has been charged.

Forty-six-year-old Robert Woodside is charged with failure to control after a crash that caused two businesses to close on Wednesday.

Woodside was trapped inside the truck for more than a half hour before being taken to the hospital.