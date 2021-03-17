Driver charged after high-speed chase starting in Lordstown ends with deadly crash

Michael Simbo was taken to the Summit County Jail, charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver faces charges after a high-speed chase starting in Lordstown ended in a deadly crash in Summit County Tuesday morning.

According to the report, state troopers saw a green 2010 BMW 528i traveling at 94 mph on I-80 westbound in Lordstown around 8:27 a.m. Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, but they said the driver took off at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The chase was called off in a construction zone due to safety concerns. It continued outside the construction zone, at which time the vehicle continued to drive at speeds over 100 mph, according to Highway Patrol.

During the chase, troopers say the driver took the exit at Route 8 and continued westbound on Boston Mills Road in Summit County.

Investigators say the troopers had to end the pursuit, but soon after found that the vehicle hit a guardrail and overturned in an embankment off of Boston Mills Road.

The driver, 24-year-old Michael T. Simbo, of Clifton Heights, Pa., was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers, 22-year-old Ramon Smith, of Flint, Michigan, and 16-year-old Ari’onna Taylor, of Chester, Pa., were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger from Chester was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP said that multiple items were flung from the vehicle during the chase and that they are in the process of recovering them.

They also found out that the vehicle involved was wanted in connection to a Pennsylvania shooting.

Simbo was later taken to the Summit County Jail, charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and failure to comply.

The crash is still under investigation.