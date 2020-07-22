Driver arrested after Trumbull County chase

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested early Wednesday after a police chase through parts of Trumbull County.

According to Trumbull County dispatch, police tried to pull over 19-year-old Edward Hammons, about 1 a.m. for no tail lights near the Circle K on South Irvine.

Hammons took off and a chase ensued.

Police said Hammons was running stop signs and red lights. At one point, he was going 70 to 75 miles per hour, according to the dispatch report.

Police followed him into Vienna, Howland and Warren. They say he was throwing things out of the car window.

Police got Hammons blocked about 1:30 a.m. near Diehl South and Park roads on the Warren and Braceville township line.

Hammons was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply, driving under suspension and willful disregard of safety.