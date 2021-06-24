Driver arrested after chase ends in crash in Austintown, investigators say

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a chase Thursday afternoon crashed a vehicle on Interstate 680 near the Meridian Road exit, where investigators took him into custody.

Two Highway Patrol troopers were sitting along Route 11 when they were approached by a person who reported that the driver hit a guardrail and kept going. That driver made his way from Route 11 north in Columbiana County and tried to get off at the US-224 exit, attempting to back down an embankment to avoid police, investigators said.

Investigators say the driver then hit another car on Interstate 680 southbound and kept going, hitting another car before crashing into a ditch near the Meridian Road exit.

The driver then jumped out of the vehicle but was apprehended by police.

He faces felony hit-skip and failure to comply charges.

Investigators say he reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour during the incident.