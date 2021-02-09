Driver arrested, accused of running through roadblock at Austintown crash scene

Officers followed the pickup into a business off of Evelyn Drive

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is facing charges after police say he ignored a roadblock at a crash scene Monday night where another driver hit a utility pole.

According to a police report, officers were managing traffic around a crash scene at Hamman Drive and Kirk Road when a man driving a pickup truck went around a flashing sign, past an officer and up over the curb to go around the roadblock.

Officers say the driver then accelerated in the direction of Ohio Edison workers, who were working to repair power lines that were damaged in the crash.

Officers followed the pickup into a business off of Evelyn Drive.

Police say the driver, later identified as 49-year-old John Trimboli, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and gave officers a credit card when asked for a driver’s license.

Trimboli also failed a field sobriety test, according to the police report.

Trimboli was cited for OVI, failure to control, failure to drive within marked lanes and driving under suspension.

Police say Trimboli told them that he had just gotten off probation two days earlier for another recent OVI.