CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Summit County has pleaded not guilty to a new charge in the death of a Mahoning County man along the Ohio Turnpike this past summer.

According to court records, 25-year-old Nikolas Gable, of Macedonia, pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Cyphert, 29, of Washingtonville.

Gable is accused of hitting and killing Cyphert on August 15, 2022.

Cyphert had just finished repairing a semi that was parked on the shoulder of the road and was heading back into his truck when he was hit.

A charge of vehicular manslaughter was initially filed against Gable in September 2022. He pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for May 3, 2023. In January, motions to dismiss were filed due to procedural disagreements and communications about a plea deal and the court schedule.

A dismissal entry was filed in the first case, and a new criminal complaint was filed on April 24, 2023.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.