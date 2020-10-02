Driver accused in fiery, wrong-way crash on I-680 facing charges

Police said Matthew Hall was driving his car the wrong way on I-680 Wednesday night when he crashed head-on into another car

Fiery crash on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver police say is responsible for a fiery crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown earlier this week is facing charges in the crash.

Matthew Hall, 23, is facing charges of OVI, not having a valid license, violating traffic laws, not stopping after an accident and reckless operation.

Police said Hall was driving his car the wrong way on I-680 Wednesday night when he crashed head-on into another car near the Market Street exit.

Hall suffered two broken legs. No one else was seriously hurt.

