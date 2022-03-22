AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local home care company provided information important to seniors Tuesday in Austintown.

They were dressed in purple shirts and were passing out purple bags containing that information.

This drive-thru health fair was a way to provide vital information about different areas of healthcare that affect senior citizens.

“So we thought this is a great way to get that door open again to share that information with the public. And hopefully, it’ll prime the pump for other health fairs in-person health fairs that will be coming up in the near future,” said Joe Nelson with FirstLight Home Care.

There were 250 bags of information passed out and the groups which were represented, hope to do it again in the future.