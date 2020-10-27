Drive-thru dinner planned to support veterans in Berlin Twp.

A drive-thru pasta dinner is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Berlin Twp. Fire Department

BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fundraising event is planned this weekend to help support local veterans.

A drive-thru pasta dinner is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Berlin Twp. Fire Department, 15801 W. Akron Canfield Rd.

The dinner will be held from 4 -7 p.m.

Meals will be to-go only.

Dinners include pasta, meatballs, salad, bread and dessert.

Adults are $10, children $5.

All of the money raised will benefit Wreaths for Veterans. The non-profit honors local fallen veterans by laying wreaths on their graves during the holiday season. It is compiled of 4-H clubs from Berlin Center and Ellsworth.

For more information about Wreaths for Veterans or to purchase meal tickets, visit wreathsforveterans.com. You can also call organization heads Sam Barnhouse at 330-277-3091 or Tina Imburgia at 330-533-0903.

