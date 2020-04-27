Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins in Warren

The first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Warren is taking place Monday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Warren is taking place Monday.

The testing site is in the Packard Music Hall parking lot. Testing will run from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

First responders will have a reserved time between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The city is teaming up with QuickMed Urgent Care of Cortland, Cornerstone CM, Inc. and Ten Healthcare to offer the tests.

Similar testing has been done in other communities in the Valley.

You must be pre-registered to get the test. Those wanting to be tested must have two symptoms of the coronavirus. Common symptoms include: (Source: Centers for Disease Control)

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Medical workers and first responders must also have two symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is suspected of having COVID-19.

You can pre-register at www.QuickMed-uc.com. If you have any questions about the testing or the process please call 724-734-5235.

There is a charge for the testing, which may be covered by insurance.