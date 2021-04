Items like food, clothing and hygiene products will be distributed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The African American Male Wellness Agency is hosting a community drive-by giveaway event at the Academy for Urban Scholars in Youngstown today (April 17).

The giveaway will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Items like food, clothing and hygiene products will be distributed. Mask kits are also available.

Items are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Academy for Urban Scholars is located at 3405 Market St.