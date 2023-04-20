YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — New or expecting parents will have a chance to take advantage of free supplies for the newest member of the family.

The 10th annual Drive-Through Baby Shower will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Covelli Centre.

Items such as diapers, wipes, baby rattles will be given out, as well as information from various agencies.

The event is completely free, and no registration is necessary. It’s not just for Youngstown residents.

“This is the city-wide baby shower, and this is to help the young moms that’s having babies or that already had their babies,” said Golie Stennis, director of Minority Health. “What we’re trying to do is help them with the things that they may need, or things they might not think to buy.”

Organizers are hoping for over 250 cars to drive through on Saturday.