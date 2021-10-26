Drive-in chain working to bring restaurant to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to bring a Swensons Drive-In restaurant to Boardman.

A Boardman zoning official confirmed that Swensons submitted an application to build at the site of the former Nicolinni’s restaurant, which announced it was closing in July.

The restaurant was being demolished to make way for a new tenant.

According to Boardman Township’s Zoning Department, Swensons just needs to submit permits, and after that, they will take over the front part of the lot.

We reached out to Swensons as well, and officials would not verify any plans for Boardman, saying they only comment on their restaurants that are open or under construction.