Drive-by parade to honor 3-year-old Newton Falls girl battling cancer

Three-year-old Alayna Bretsik has stage-four neuroblastoma that she has been fighting since February of 2019

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homecoming parade will be held on Saturday to honor a little girl from Newton Falls who has been battling a rare form of cancer for more than a year.

Three-year-old Alayna Bretsik has stage-four neuroblastoma that she has been fighting since February of 2019.

The cancer has spread throughout her blood and bones and her little body can no longer take treatment.

The decision was made to bring Alayna home to be with her family.

“Hopefully a miracle will happen, but if not, this parade or drive-by is to show her that we are so excited that she’s home and we’ve missed her and that the whole community is really rallying behind them,” said family friend Brittany Mendez.

“I hope it shows them how many people they do have that they can lean on for anything and everything that they need and for support,” said family friend Amber Lyden.

The community is invited to join the caravan of cars and trucks, which will meet at Lordstown High School at 3:30 p.m. They will then leave at 4 p.m. and make their way to Alayna’s house.

Organizers are also encouraging people to wear yellow and/or purple for neuroblastoma awareness.

They said social distancing will be kept and supporters must stay in their vehicles. No candy or items are allowed to be thrown.

There is more information on the event’s Facebook page.