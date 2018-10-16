Drinking water warning issued for Windham

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) - Water customers in Windham are under a drinking water warning.

The Ohio EPA issued the warning after finding manganese present in the village water system.

The warning dictates that "sensitive populations" should not drink the water including: Infants and children and nursing or pregnant women

Bottled water is available at the Windham Fire Station. Anyone unable to pick up water can call the fire station at (330) 326-2225.

Guidelines for water usage include:

• INFANTS (less than 1 year) AND NURSING OR PREGNANT WOMEN SHOULD NOT DRINK THE WATER; An alternative water should be used for drinking, making infant formula, making ice, and preparing food.

• Healthy adults may continue to drink the water, use the water for bathing, washing hands and washing dishes. The water may be used for flushing toilets.

• Bottle fed infants and children younger than school age must be supervised while bathing to prevent accidental ingestion of water.

• Do not boil the water. Boiling the water will not destroy manganese.

• Consuming water containing manganese may result in damage to the central nervous system.

According to a post on the village Facebook page, steps are being taken to correct the problem as soon as possible.

According to the EPA, water in the village is at levels above health advisory levels due to inadequate treatment.

For more information, the Village Utility Clerk at (330) - 326-2633.