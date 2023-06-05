WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — After a scorcher of a weekend, conditions are dry and will remain that way throughout the week. With plenty of summer left, here are some tips on how to stay safe in the heat this summer.

Summertime means summer heat and summer festivals. For people who work at those festivals or put up rides, they have those hot temperatures to work in.

Tim Bortner owns his own festival ride company. First News caught up with him as he sets up for a festival this weekend in Weathersfield.

“We do about 22 festivals, starting last weekend, this past weekend and going until the end of October. So this is just normal for us,” Bortner said.

Bortner said he’s used to the heat, but rapid temperature shifts are still difficult.

“We make sure they stay hydrated,” Bortner said. “They have a cool breaks and they go inside the air conditioner.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, men should be drinking nearly a gallon of water a day. Women should be drinking close to 3/4 of a gallon. On hot days, you should be drinking even more.

“It’s hard to go from, like, [temperatures in the] 40s and 50s to straight 90 in, like, a week. It really is,” Bortner said.

Drinking fluids or sports drinks with electrolytes can help prevent the development of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: