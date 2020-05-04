Drag racers, spectators issued tickets in Youngstown

Police late Saturday cited two people for drag racing and 26 others who were watching for violating the state’s stay at home order

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Police late Saturday cited two people for drag racing and 26 others who were watching for violating the state’s stay at home order.

The citations were issued after police witnessed a drag race on Ohio Works Drive.

Chief Robin Lees said the department has received several complaints about drag racing on the road on the weekends.

Racers like that road because of the long stretch of high-quality pavement.

Lees said officers have been issuing warnings in the past, but they decided to start issuing citations after that failed to deter the racers.

“It’s come to the point now where it’s kind of extreme,” Lees said. “It was getting to the point where somebody’s going to get hurt.”

The drivers of the cars, Tyler Kemble, 21, of Wayland and Nathaniel Ulrich, 20, of Cortland, are both charged with street racing, a first-degree misdemeanor, which carries a maximum six-month jail sentence.

Lees said those cited for violating the stay at home order were watching the races. Officers observed one race and cited the two participants.

Under the Safer at Home order, which is in effect until May 29, Ohioans are encouraged to stay home unless they are working, tending to a relative, getting medical care or getting food or other essential supplies.

The department has now cited about 40 people for violating the order since it was first issued by the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Of those cited for violating the stay at home order, only four people gave police a Youngstown address.

There were people from as far away as Kinsman, North Bloomfield and Rootstown, as well as people locally from Boardman, Austintown, Warren and Cortland.

Lees said police were back in the area Sunday evening because people came back to race.

“We just can’t have this anymore,” Lees said.





