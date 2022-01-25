GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz will be in Grove City Wednesday.

Dr. Mehmet Oz has a campaign stop scheduled for Jan. 26 at Grove City College.

The Pennsylvania Senate candidate will deliver remarks to students in the Sticht Lecture Hall at 6 p.m.

Oz announced his candidacy in November. He is a longtime New Jersey resident and enters a Republican field that has an influx of candidates, including Republicans Jeff Bartos, Carla Sands, David McCormick, Kathy Barnette, Everett Stern, Sean Gale, Martin Rosenfeld, Bobby Jeffries, David Xu, John DeBellis, Ronald Johnson and James Hayes.

The Democratic field includes John Fetterman, Conor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta, Dr. Val Arkoosh, Dr. Kevin Baumlin, John McGuigan, Alexandria Khalil, Larry Johnson, Alan Shank and Llewellyn Tapera.