HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson visits EnVision Center on Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A member of the Trump Administration stopped in the Valley Thursday morning.

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of the nation’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, toured the EnVision Center in the Rockford Village homes on Youngstown’s east side. He walked through the Center for Community Empowerment and the EnVision Center itself, which provides meal program help for students with their remote learning, as well as other services for lower-income families.

Youngstown was one of the first to have one of these centers, opening in June of 2018, but now there are 62 of them around the country, opening about one a week.

