YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former director of the Ohio Department of Health was in the Valley Thursday for a Rotary Club of Youngstown event.

Dr. Amy Acton was inducted as a Paul Harris Fellow during the club’s 107th-anniversary celebration at the Youngstown Country Club.

The Paul Harris Society acknowledges individuals who contribute or who have contributions made in their name to the Rotary Foundation. Eleven past recipients were also acknowledged.

“When we award our community Paul Harris Fellow every year, it is always someone right here in or from Youngstown and that person has always made a significant contribution to their community, exemplifying Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self. So, this decision was pretty easy once our honoree’s name came up – Dr. Amy Acton. Her leadership, sincerity and compassion while leading the Ohio Department of Health helped us emerge from this pandemic over the last two years,” said Rotary President Josh Prest.

Acton is a native of Liberty Township but now lives in Bexley, Ohio. During Thursday’s event, she talked about leading the state through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and how growing up in the area influenced her. She concluded that she would like a panel to be formed to study the pandemic and prevent something like it from happening in the future.

Two Youngstown Rotarians were also honored as Paul Harris Fellows — Michael Latessa and Adam Lee.