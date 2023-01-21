MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Dozens braved the cold temperatures in Mecca Township on Saturday and took the plunge for charity.

Proceeds from the annual Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge at Mosquito Lake State Park will go toward the Special Olympics of Ohio.

Some of the participants expressed how much they enjoyed being a part of the event. Craig Myers traveled from Florida for the occasion and helped raised the most among the Special Olympians.

“We’ve done the plunge about two or three times in the past, and we try to make it a point every year to take part in this,” Myers said.

“For the great cause, for Special Olympics — love to give back to anybody,” said participants Jaimie and Jason Bowman, of Niles.

Prior to jumping ins, awards were held for those who participated.