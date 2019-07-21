Dozens of people break a sweat at Stambaugh Stadium for fitness class

Pure Barre is located in Boardman on Boardman-Canfield Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was blazing hot Sunday morning, but that didn’t stop fitness fanatics from having some fun in Youngstown.

Close to 40 participants worked out at the third annual Pure Barre Fitness pop-up event at Stambaugh Stadium.

Co-owner Hannah Morrison says this is a class anyone can do.

“You don’t have to be a fitness guru. If you can stand and hold onto a bar you can do it. so it’s really for everyone and we encourage everyone to try it.”

The event had a hydration station for participants to cool off from CoreLife Eatery.

