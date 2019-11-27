Dozens of kids wait to be adopted in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Both counties say they are in constant need of foster and adoptive families to take in children

(WKBN) – November is National Adoption Month. Locally in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, there are dozens of kids waiting to be adopted.

“There are children that, they can be adopted within six months of us receiving permanent custody, and we have children who have waited 11 years and still, we have not identified an appropriate family for them,” said Theresa Pancoe, adoption supervisor at Mahoning County Children Services.

Mahoning County currently has 34 children waiting to be adopted. Of those 34, 22 of them have found forever homes.

Trumbull County has 37 children waiting for adoption and about half have been matched to forever homes.

“Really, we need people to be able to step up and start providing safe homes for these kiddos,” said Tracy Ferencik, community liaison recruitment specialist for Trumbull County Children Services.

Both Trumbull and Mahoning Children Services said they are constantly in need of homes to take in sibling groups.

“That’s one of their first bonds so taking them away from their sibling is going to add trauma to an already traumatic experience from either witnessing abuse and neglect, experiencing abuse and neglect and just being taken away from their biological families,” Ferencik said.

Another big need is for homes that will take in teenagers.

“Most families, unfortunately, are looking for small children, infants and that’s not really what’s available in the child welfare system,” Pancoe said.

Karl, 13, has been waiting to be adopted for over two years. He is currently in the custody of Trumbull County Children Services.

Apart from forever homes, both counties are always looking for foster families to step in.

Mahoning County has anywhere between 150 to 200 kids in foster care at a time. Trumbull County currently has over 100 kids in foster care.

Many times, foster kids have to be sent to other cities because there aren’t enough homes in our area.

You can find more information on how to become a foster parent or adopt, as well as a list of kids waiting for homes online:

Mahoning County Children Services

Trumbull County Children Services