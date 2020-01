Federal Street, between Market and Phelps street, will be closed Thursday until 4 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown road will be closed to traffic Thursday for a roofing project.

According to the city’s deputy director of public works, crews are bringing in a crane lift for roofing material. The project is taking place at 20 Federal Street.

Detours will be posted, and access to local businesses will be maintained, according to the city.