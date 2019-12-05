Downtown Youngstown prepares streets for annual holiday parade

Friday's festivities will begin at 4 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will follow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual holiday parade and tree lighting will be held in downtown Youngstown on Friday, and drivers can expect some road closures and parking bans.

The parade will be starting at the corner of E. Federal Street and Walnut Street. It will continue through the center of downtown and end at the corner of W. Federal Street and Symphony Place.

There will be a parking ban on Federal Street, between Phelps Street and Champion Street, from 10 p.m. Thursday until 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The entire Federal Plaza Square will be closed between Champion Street and Phelps Street, and between Commerce Street and Boardman Street from 7 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Friday.

There will also be a parking ban on Federal Street, between South Avenue and Symphony Place, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.

