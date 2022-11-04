YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of a downtown shooting death was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Johnny Serrano, 23, of Campbell, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm at or in a liquor permit premises.

Serrano is accused of the Sept. 18 shooting death of Yarnell Green, 32, at the corner of West Federal and Hazel streets.

Detectives said Green was shot after he and Serrano argued in a nearby bar.

Serrano turned himself into police a day after the shooting and has been in the Mahoning County Jail on $750,000 bond since his arraignment in municipal court.

When Serrano turned himself in his attorney said he also gave police the gun used in the shooting.

Police also found a gun next to Green’s body and eight shell casings. Police will not comment on the gun they found at the crime scene.

Serrano’s attorney has hinted that his client will argue self defense.