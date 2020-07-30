Downtown Youngstown manufacturer making a name for itself in 3D printing industry

JuggerBot 3D builds the most modern type of printer: a 3D one

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We talk a lot about how Youngstown is a leader in additive manufacturing, which is a fancy name for 3D printing. Tonight, we share the story of one company downtown that has turned the talk into a business that’s succeeding.

On the first floor of the former Vindicator building, where printing presses once turned out newspapers, JuggerBot 3D now builds the most modern type of printer: a 3D one.

“Imagine an industrial hot glue gun, and that’s what’s heating up the plastic,” said Zac DiVincenzo from Struthers.

DiVincenzo, along with a partner, started JuggerBot 3D in 2014 after graduating from Youngstown State University in engineering.

“We started the company with a mindset of building new-age technology readily available for consumer market, post-consumer market, but really focusing on production parts for the industrial atmosphere,” DiVincenzo said.

JuggerBot started with small 3D printers that sell for $35,000, then built a bigger one that goes for $100,000.

They now have a third, even larger model that’s $200,000. The company has sold 14 of them and this year plans to have revenue of $1 million, twice that of last year.

“We’ve grown from a handful of part-time people to now five full-time employees, a couple interns and a handful of contractors we use at any time. Yeah, we’re doing quite well,” DiVincenzo said.

DiVincenzo attributes much of the success to being located next to America Makes, the nation’s leading research center for 3D printing.

“What that does for us, the most valuable part of it, is pure validation and networking that comes from there. Just the sheer location,” DiVincenzo said.

There’s plenty of room to expand on this corner of downtown Youngstown and DiVincenzo does not see any scenario where they would have to move.