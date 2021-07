YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown landmark is going back on the auction block.

The first sale for the Chase Bank building fell through. In April, a Miami-based real estate group bid more than $1 million for the 14-story site.

Tuesday, we learned the deal couldn’t be closed.

The building will be auctioned again online August 9-11.

The site was built in 1928 and is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.