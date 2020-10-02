Downtown Youngstown coffee shop closing for second time since pandemic

Joe Maxx Coffee will be closed until further notice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Joe Maxx Coffee in downtown Youngstown announced it’s closing for the second time since the pandemic started. It’ll be closed until further notice.

According to a post on Instagram, the coffee shop said it wasn’t getting enough customers to stay open since downtown traffic hasn’t returned to normal.

“Even with our best effort and redesigning the shop to create a safe space for our customers, we have had a resulting 75% reduction in business,” the post reads.

Joe Maxx closed at the start of the pandemic and reopened for a short time before this second closure.

