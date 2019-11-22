Downtown Youngstown Christmas tree had to fight for its life once before

Thursday's mishap when the top of the blue spruce broke off isn't the first time this survivor tree had to be saved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is finally ready for Christmas after some drama when the top of the tree chosen to light up downtown broke off. Crews were able to save it, but this isn’t the first time the tree has had to fight to live.

“I was worried about the whole thing coming down in one piece,” said Anastasia Dulick, who donated the tree.

She was worried for good reason. The top of the tree broke off Thursday as crews prepared to move it from her Austintown home to Central Square downtown, similar to what happened to last year’s tree.

“My mom planted the tree when we first moved here,” Dulick said. “She planted trees all over the property.”

It was an honor for her family tree to be picked for downtown Youngstown’s display.

“I was so proud when a member of the parks department came along and just stuck a note in my door, saying, ‘We would like to consider your tree for the holiday lighting ceremony,'” she said.

Fast forward to Thursday — only the top 10 feet of the tree broke but it was still attached to the tree. Crews were certain they could fix it.

Somehow, they pulled it off with a man, a chainsaw and a crane.

But this blue spruce had to be put back together once before.

“Almost lost its life because somebody tried to cut it down when it was only six feet tall, maybe for their Christmas tree,” Dulick said. “They left a large sock head in it. Mom and dad spliced it together.”

Their work paid off.

“It continued to grow and this is what the result was,” Dulick said.

Thanks to some clever wood maneuvering Thursday, the tree is now as good as new. It was spliced and saved a second time.

“Its a survivor tree,” Dulick said.

She has plans to plant at least one more tree in its place.

Dulick is hoping to be in downtown Youngstown when the tree is lit on Friday, December 6.