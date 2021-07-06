Downtown Youngstown bustling again following pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Youngstown is busy and bustling once again as businesses reopen after COVID-19 forced many to close their doors.

“Being down here, like it feels much different. Especially with everything opening up and we have so many new businesses. I think it’s amazing what’s going on here,” said Youngstown resident Lauren Burnette.

With a full concert schedule at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, restaurants and bars back open and museums back to normal hours, downtown Youngstown seems to be bringing more people out and about.

“There are events happening. Of course, all the eateries and nightclubs have outdoor seating and that’s very popular again, and we are very happy to be part of, shall we say, the scene here with Tyler History Center,” said Mahoning Valley Historical Society executive director Bill Lawson.

Tyler History Center opened its doors to the public Tuesday after being closed since around Thanksgiving.

People were out enjoying lunch and walking their dogs. Burnette said she thinks the pandemic took a toll on people in many ways and it’s good to be back out.

“With the doors opening and the world opening back up, we don’t have the masks you see everyone’s removing the masks. The pandemic really took a toll on people emotionally and mentally. But it just feels like a little bit of normalcy again,” Burnette said.