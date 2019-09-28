Downtown Youngstown bars see more business as football season kicks off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With football season in full swing, local businesses in downtown Youngstown have been getting a lot busier.

Bar owners said the football season always brings in a great crowd downtown to the bar scene.

It could be college or the NFL, but big games means more business. Jay Waldeck, manager of O’Donald’s Irish Pub and Grill, said this is going to be a very exciting season.

“YSU games down here are really exciting. Everybody’s hype for it. Everybody’s having a good time. All the kids come down and come before the games and after the games to tailgate. We’re excited for this season,” Waldeck said.

Waldeck said they will have a lot more events coming up to bring more student life to the downtown night life.