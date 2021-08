YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Huntington Bank and TCF work through their recent merger, another of Youngstown’s downtown landmark buildings is going up for sale.

Officials with Huntington confirm they will be moving their branch out of the historic Mahoning Bank Building.

They will be relocation into the TCF space across Central Square in the Stambaugh Building.

Eventually, the Mahoning Bank tower will be put on the market, although other tenants in the building are expected to stay.