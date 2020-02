Two streets in downtown Youngstown will be closing for a sewer replacement project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two streets in downtown Youngstown will be closing for a sewer replacement project.

North Phelps Street, between Federal and Commerce streets and Commerce Street, between Hazel and Wick avenues, will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 24 and will remain closed for 180 days.

Pedestrian access to all businesses located in the area will be maintained.

Detours will be in place for vehicle traffic.