SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Downtown Sharon Farmers Market kicked off Saturday morning.



It included vendors selling homegrown, fresh produce.

The farmers market has been around since the 1970s in the downtown area. This year, it is at the Laurel Technical Institute to partner with its culinary program.

Organizers say shopping local is important.

“The product is number one, fresher to you. It doesn’t have to travel three to four days. You’re supporting your community. A lot of these farmers are living either in Sharpsville or New Wilmington, really local to downtown Sharon, and the food is just fresh,” said Jeanice Ferris, president of the farmers market.

Students at LTI also serve food from their own cafe during market hours.

The market runs twice a week, now through October. You can visit every Wednesday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.