Downtown restaurants ready for crowds from returning YSU football games

The owner of Casses's MVR says any events are great for downtown restaurants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University had their first football game since last year Saturday, and fans weren’t the only ones impacted. A local restaurant owner was also excited to have the Penguins playing at home.

Joe Cassese, owner of Casses’s MVR, says any events are great for downtown restaurants, but he’s partial to anything happening at YSU.

Cassese thinks downtown has lost business from event crowds this past year, but he’s excited about the spring football season.

“You can anticipate larger crowds tonight — families being out tonight, families coming out to eat with their sons and daughters after the game — and we’re excited and we’re ready for it,” Cassese said.

He even made changes to his Saturday schedule because of the home games.

Instead of opening at 4 p.m, he’ll be opening at 11 a.m. on games days.