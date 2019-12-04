Downtown Girard offers space for small businesses to fill vacant buildings

Girard’s downtown has several buildings that are sitting vacant after businesses have moved out

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the recent announcement of the impending closure of Tim Horton’s in Girard, we took a look at some of the vacant space filling the downtown area.

“There’s no question that in today’s business climate, particularly in the Mahoning Valley, small businesses have difficulty. We see it changing all the time,” Mayor Jim Melfi said.

Although there are some small businesses still going in the area, others have had trouble surviving downtown.

One local business believes parking has a lot to do with it.

“Unfortunately, there are some places that just don’t have enough parking and I think that’s a lot of the problem,” said Keith Brown, owner of the Daily Grind. “It seems like the businesses in our plaza here, where there is parking, seem to stay pretty full. Most of the businesses that move in here are successful.”

He and his wife have owned coffee shop in the Towne Centre Plaza for nine years and said they’ve had a lot of business.

Some other buildings downtown are for rent or sale. They’re available for small businesses to move in.

“Our downtown is hanging in there,” Melfi said. “We’re lucky to have some restaurants and taverns but, you know, it’s retail. It’s the retail space that’s really been closed for decades.”

Brown said the empty buildings can be an eyesore for the area. He is hoping more businesses will come to the downtown area and take advantage of the available space.