YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A lounge in downtown Youngstown is no longer standing Saturday morning.

Heavy flames tore through the SoSo Lounge on North Avenue.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m.

At first, there was just a lot of smoke then the flames shot through the roof.

Since no one was inside, crews let it burn.

Firefighters said they couldn’t get access to the second story, so the fire could only be contained on the first floor.

Firefighters though had to keep the fire from spreading to another building.

No cause has been determined.