Downtown cocktail bar and grill back open after pandemic shutdown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Foundation Lounge in downtown Youngstown is officially reopened after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

The cocktail bar and grill had been in business for about a year before the closure in March of 2020.

The lounge is located in the City Centre One building on East Federal Street.

As businesses started to return to the building the lounge decided to reopen. The owner says they’ve deep cleaned the entire space and have hand sanitizer and extra masks. They have an 83 person maximum, but they’re doing their best to limit occupancy.

“It feels great. Downtown Youngstown is going through some awesome transformations and we’re excited to be part of it,” said owner Chris Childers

The lounge officially reopened Friday at 4 p.m. The YSU Dana School of Music Band will perform until 8 p.m.