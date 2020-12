The driver hit a pole, then left the crash scene

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Route 46 in Trumbull County was shut down south of State Route 305 for about an hour-and-a-half Thursday morning.

A pickup truck hit a pole around 6:30 a.m., bringing wires down across the road. The driver left the scene.

Ohio Edison is there to work on fixing it.

The road reopened around 8 a.m.