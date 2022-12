YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are blocking a road after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown.

According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she struck the pole, causing wires to come down.

No one was taken to the hospital.

The road will remain blocked until the pole and wires are cleared.