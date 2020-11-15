Downed power lines causing road closures throughout the area

There were many reports of downed power lines

(WKBN) – Due to severe weather, there have been downed wires and trees throughout the region.

There were reports of downed power lines in Boardman. The intersection of Market Street and Glenwood is closed may cause delays.

Youngstown Fire is closing off Wendover Circle because of downed wires mixed in with downed trees.

The 500 block of Moherman on Youngstown’s west side is also reporting downed wires.

YSU Police say Rayen Ave. telephone poles are downed in the street.

First News is working on getting more information of where there will be delays.