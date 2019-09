A downed power line has closed a portion of Route 45 in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A downed power line has closed a portion of Route 45 in Lisbon.

Crews were called about 4:30 a.m. Friday after the wire fell onto the road.

State Route 45 between Saltwell Road and Lisbon Road is closed as crews repair the line.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.