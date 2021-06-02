Downed poles behind Youngstown plaza leave residents, businesses without power

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some customers in Youngstown and Campbell were without power after two telephone poles came down Wednesday morning.

It happened behind the Lincoln Knolls plaza, near McCartney Road in Youngstown.

Officials say a power line was already hanging low there after a pole snapped. Crews had planned to replace it, but Wednesday morning a delivery truck clipped the line, pulling down that pole as well as another.

There’s a power outage around the plaza and for others in the area. According to First Energy’s website, most customers should have their power restored by 1 p.m.