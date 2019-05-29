Downed plane and body of pilot found near LaDue Reservoir in Geauga County

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN / AP) – The search for the pilot of a downed plane in Geauga County has ended with the discovery of the pilot’s body and the plane wreckage.

Rescue teams searched the waters of Ladue Reservoir, off of Route 422 in Troy Township, through the early morning hours Wednesday before turning their efforts to a land search.

The plane wreckage was found in a wooded area near the reservoir, according to WJW Fox 8.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff, the pilot took off from Cincinnati Tuesday night.

A witness on the scene with information about the incident said the pilot reported trouble with the plane before landing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the pilot was 55-year-old Troy Bankert, of Middlefield Township.

No one else was on the plane, according to police.

