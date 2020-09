It happened in the 200 block of Hyatt Ave.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Hyatt Avenue in Campbell is closed due to live wires in the roadway.

According to a post on the Campbell Fire Department’s Facebook page, a tree came down on wires in the 200 block of Hyatt Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. The road is closed between 6th and 10th streets while crews clean up the area.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene.

