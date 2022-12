CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- An area in Canfield is closed after poles and wires fell Friday morning.

Ohio State Patrol and firefighters were called to the intersection of Route 46 and Leffingwell Road around 7:30 a.m. Traffic is stopped.

A pole has also come down and closed Glenwood Avenue and Boston Avenue.

Troopers did not provide any information regarding injuries.

Megan Lee contributed to this report.