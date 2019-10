An Austintown man about to begin a five-day jail sentence is in even more trouble

James Kennedy, III, appeared in Austintown Court Wednesday facing felonious assault and abduction charges.

Police say Kennedy’s girlfriend told them Kennedy punched and choked her.

He was arrested Tuesday, just a day before he was to begin a sentence for failing to comply with a police officer.

Kennedy is now in jail on a $65,000 bond on his new charges.