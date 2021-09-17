Double homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing in municipal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in an Aug. 23 double homicide on the west side waived his preliminary hearing Friday in municipal court.

Judge Renee DiSalvo bound over a charge of aggravated murder and another of complicity to commit aggravated murder against Jabrae Perry, 44, to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Perry is charged with the shooting deaths of Ayanna Mills, 49, and her 28-year-old son, Brandon Bell.

Mills was found shot to death about 10 a.m. Aug. 23 inside a building in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road that was being used as an apartment. Bell was wounded in the same shooting and died of his wounds several hours later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police have not commented on many details of the case except to say the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument.

Perry fled the area after the shooting and was found about a week later in Columbus. He was bought back to Youngstown and arraigned Sept. 10 in municipal court on the charges, where he was given a bond of $1 million.

That bond will be continued as the grand jury waits to hear his case.